Moderna receives increased funding in the US for the development of the coronavirus vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Sunday July 26, 2020 that he received Additional USD 472 million of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BAR) of the government of the U.S to support the developing of his new vaccine against him coronavirus.

The manufacturer of medicines based in EE. UU. claimed that additional funds will support his clinical development in advanced stages, including the expanded study of Phase 3 of the Moderna vaccine project.

In April, the Modern pharmaceutical received $ 483 million from the US federal agency that funds technology To combat diseases, when the vaccine experimental was in a test in the initial stage carried out by the National Institutes of Health of that country.

“Encouraged by the Phase 1 data, we believe that our MRNA can help address the pandemic of covid-19 and prevent future outbreaks, “said the CEO Stephane Bancel in a press release.

He financing total of BAR for Modernas experimental vaccine, the first in the United States to begin clinical trials in humans from a coronavirus vaccine, it is now approximately $ 955 million.

The vaccine uses Synthetic messenger RNA (MRNA) to inoculate against coronavirus. These treatments help the body to immunize against a virus and potentially more can be developed and manufactured quickly that the traditional vaccines.

A study of Phase 3, carried out in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will begin on July 27 and will involve some 30,000 participants, according to the company.

Moderna said it is still on track to manage around 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to a billion doses per year, starting in 2021.

The announcement about new funds occurred two days after the developer of the drug said that its formula used to develop the vaccine was not covered by patents property of Arbutus Biopharma.

Pfizer Inc, Novavax Incthe british AstraZeneca Plc are a few other drug manufacturers that received funding from BAR for the development of the vaccine against coronavirus.