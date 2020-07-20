Why a new Fable would be perfect for launching the Xbox Series X

Microsoft needs a spearhead game to accompany the Xbox Series X. If Halo Infinite is the perfect title, we would also like to see a new Fable with ambitions comparable to those of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild .

La Switch a The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (a sequel is even planned). PlayStation 5 will have Horizon : Forbidden West. What about the Xbox Series X? We would very much like the console to be able to rely on a new Fable, an RPG saga that marked the owners of the Xbox and then of the Xbox 360. Despite a certain potential, it did not have its chance on Xbox One – Fable Legends has been canceled – and the Xbox Series X could just be the occasion to launch a new episode, be it a total revival or a sequel to Fable III (released in 2010).

If we think of Fable today, it is no coincidence: Microsoft has scheduled a conference focused on the Xbox Series X this Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m. KST. It will revolve around productions developed by studios belonging to the Redmond firm. We already know that there will be Halo Infinite, which will be available at the same time as the console and which has benefited from a teasing on Twitter. But there will also be surprises and a far-reaching Fable would be good news for Microsoft, which is forced to bet on strong exclusives to fight against Sony.

Why the Xbox Series X needs an ambitious Fable

Fable no longer exists since 2014 Fable no longer exists since 2014, year of release of the remastering called Anniversary. Two years earlier, the saga had ventured onto Kinect land with the opus The Journey.

In good hands and with resources in line with high ambitions, the Fable license could rise to the height of very good action-oriented RPGs. We could be entitled to an adventure with a capital A, carried by a gameplay calibrated and graphics that demonstrate the power of the Xbox Series X. You can even dream of exploring The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild, resumed and appreciated in Ghost of Tsushima (last big exclusivity of the PS4). Xbox Series X will need such an epic production capable of challenging Horizon : Forbidden West. Obviously, this Fable will have to meet these expectations and this requirement – and get a shower of praise as soon as the first trailer airs.

There are reasons to believe in an unpublished Fable and in the fact that the license has not definitely fallen into oblivion, unlike the studio that once handled it (Lionhead Studios). In 2017, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, said: “ There is nothing to announce at the moment but I think there are many avenues to explore for the license. The door opened a few months later, when the very serious Eurogamer site suggested that a Fable would be in development within Playground, a studio bought by Microsoft and which took care of the Forza Horizons. The English structure would go from arcade car games to an RPG, two very different universes, but it is recalled that the Forza Horizon embraces an open world structure. This would be an essential argument to master in the future Fable.

Nothing to announce right now but I do think the IP has a lot of places it could go. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 30, 2017

In its article published on January 17, 2018, Eurogamer mentioned a project “ big budget », Developed by a studio with a staff cut for (200 people). The contours, inspired by the success ofHorizon Zero Dawn, would be: an RPG focused on the story and the characters. When asked, a former employee of the former Lionhead Studios who worked on Fable, explained: “ I have mixed feelings. On the one hand, this is good news for the English video game industry and I am delighted to see that Fable is not dead (…). On the other hand, it’s curious to get rid of the team that became Fable experts and then try to make one. Fable is a strange game, and very complicated to understand for a new studio. However, the studio in question is very talented, and I’m sure they will do a good job. »

At the time of this rumor, this supposed new Fable was still in the embryonic stage. If it really exists, more than two years will have passed and, today, the timing therefore seems ideal to formalize it and offer a new argument to the Xbox Series X.

Front photo credit: Microsoft